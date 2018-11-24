PSIC to provide soft loan to unemployed skilled youth

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal visited the office of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) today and presided over a meeting to review the performance and other issues of the PSIC.

The minister was briefed about the progress of soft loan program for the skilled youth. While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that it is our top most priority to provide soft loan to the unemployed skilled youth. Up to three million rupees loans will be given to the unemployed youth who will provide business plan and after one year, they will pay back the loan in easy instalments.

