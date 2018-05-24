PSIC budget estimates for 2018-19 approved

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Punjab Minister for Industries Sheikh Alla-u-Din presided over 101st board meeting of PSIC in committee room at Punjab Small Industries office, today. MD PSIC Khalid Saleem briefed to the house about current Agenda items. Approval of PSIC budget estimates for the year 2018-19, devising and implementation, restructuring plan for PSIC, Small Industries estate policy guidelines, construction of PSIC house, upgrading of roads at SIE-III EPZ Gujranwala, Approval of revised PC-I of small industrial estate Wazirabad, approval of revised PC-I of small industries estate-IV Gujranwala, Progress of Chief Minister’s self employment scheme, different complaints regarding plot allocation were included in the Agenda.

All the board members approved previous meeting’s minutes and also approved many agenda items of current meeting after detailed discussion. The Minister Industries said that PSIC will have to work hard for the promotion and protection of the industry throughout the province. He said that PSIC have to perform a proactive role in transfer of the plot after the death of owner and in this regard all legal requirements will have to be seen very carefully. Board Members Leading Businessman Mian Mohammed Ali said that due to network of Punjab Industrial Estate across the Punjab, our industry founded his lost identity in the world.

MD PSIC Khalid Saleem, Secretary Industries Dr. Mujtaba Paracha, Board member and leading businessman Mian M-Ali and Saeeda Nazar, Representatives of P & D, Finance, Revenue, Industries Department and other stakeholders were present in the meeting.