PSIC being revamped to make it institute which will reduce resources for its schemes: Minister

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the Punjab Small Industries Corporations (PSIC) is being revamped and this will be made such an institute which will reduce resources for its schemes.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the board of PSIC held here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the pace of work on ongoing schemes of PSIC and the socio and economic effects of these schemes were reviewed.

Approval was given for the restoration of medical allowance that was freezed on the level of June 30, 2011 of the PSIC pensioners. A new post of Senior Director (BS-20) was also approved.

Establishment of PSIC pension funds investment committee was also given approval in the meeting.

Agreement for the lease of workshop allotments in craft villages in Lahore and Taxila was also endorsed.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that said the colonization in industrial estates is the policy of government but it is deplorable that this policy is not fully implemented.

He directed to constitute a committee consisting of PSIC officers and board members, this committee will give its recommendations within two weeks regarding the colonization in industrial estates. We will ensure colonization in all small industrial estates, he added.

The Provincial Minister for Industries directed to present socio-economic effects of PSIC schemes after analyzing.

He also directed to solve the issues regarding allotments of plots in Small Industrial Estate Gujrat and the issue of restoration of cancelled plots in Small Industrial Estate Taxila according to the rules. The meeting was attended by MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation and concerned officers.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp