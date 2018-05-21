PSI children create awareness on protecting environment

Staff Reporter

The pre-school children of Preparatory School Islamabad (PSI) enthralled the audience by putting up a glittering performance on their Annual Day function titled ‘The Earth is My Home’ a programme aimed at creating awareness about protecting their environment, conserving water and saving trees.

The show was organized to perfection right from the exquisitely designed stage to the dazzling costumes to the beautifully rendered melodious performance by the children their ages ranging from 3 years to 6 years.

The little ones won the hearts of the parents with their superb performance which aimed at putting across an emphatic message to one and all to save our planet from pollution and deterioration.