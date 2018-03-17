PSHD to start medical screening of special children

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that PSHD is starting special campaign for medical screening of more than 31 thousand special children of Punjab from this Monday, 19 March.

He said that Special Integrated screening camps will be established step wise in 276 schools of special children across the province. Minister said that Special children deserve special attention not only from their parents but also from Government as well. He said that Department has devised teams of Special doctors and staff for these screening camps and this campaign will continue till the screening of last children.

He expressed these views while addressing the DDHO’s Conference, here today. Secretary PSHD Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf, Director General Health Services Dr. Munir Ahmed, Project Directors, Project Director IRMNCH.