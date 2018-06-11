Staff Reporter

Karachi

E-Commerce Gateway and Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost Pakistan’s domestic Information Computer Technology (ICT) at least by 5 times and increase exports as well.

The MoU signing ceremony was held on Friday evening and signed by [email protected] secretary general Sheryar Haideri and Umair Nizam, vice president, E-Commerce Gateway.

On the occasion, [email protected] chairman Barkat Saeed hoped a bright future for IT industry in Pakistan. He said that the IT industry in the region was flourishing under the patronage of respective governments.

E-Commerce Gateway and [email protected] have signed the agreement for organizing IT exhibitions, seminars and forums across the country.

The event was attended by British Deputy Head of Mission Mark Rakestraw and representatives of over 150 software houses.

[email protected] chairman said that federal government had offered over 25 percent tax concessions whereas Sindh topped in allowing concessions to the industry.

He said that for 5 percent tax relief the association was negotiating with Islamabad Capital Territory, KPK and Punjab governments.

While stressing on setting up special zones for IT industry, he said that investors are welcome to invest in this particular industry.

He said that the private IT industry has attained such a position to compete in the international market.

On the occasion, [email protected] President Jehan Ara said the MoU would produce positive results. She said that the foundation of multistory IT building in Karachi and timely completion of this project would bring revolution in the IT industry.

Umair Nizam, Vice President, E-Commerce Gateway said under the agreement international seminars and forums would be organized. Such initiatives would help new generations in career guidelines, he added.

Shehryar Haideri, General Secretary, [email protected] said objectives of the MoU to promote talent in IT sector.