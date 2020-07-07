PSH Dr. Asif honoured

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has eulogized the services of Renowned Physician and Medical specialist of the Police Services Hospital Dr. Asif Izhar for his selfless contribution in the fight against Coronavirus.

He was presented “Certificate of Appreciation” by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan for his meritorious services and in recognition of his contribution during Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Asif has dedicated himself as a frontline warrior against the deadly virus and has been conducting tests and looking after the Corona patients day and night selflessly without caring a fig about his own safety and well-being. He also earned reputation for guiding the patients during their recovery period even at home and remained available to them 24 hours on telephone for any inquiry they sought.