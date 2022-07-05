Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have officially sacked Mauricio Pochettino from his role as the club’s manager.

The Ligue 1 champions announced their decision today, bringing an end to the Argentine’s 18-month reign at the club despite having a year left on his contract.

“Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club,” the club said in a statement.

“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future”.

His future in Paris immediately came into question after Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at the club with the two reportedly not being on the best of terms.

Pochettino, who was appointed in January 2021, also failed to win the Champions League the trophy most coveted by PSG’s Qatari owners since their takeover.

He managed to win the Ligue 1 title in 2021-22 and the French Cup in 2020-21 during his brief stint in charge.

Pochettino’s name was on the list of candidates to take the managerial role at Manchester United which has now been filled by Erik Ten Hag. With most of the coveted positions filled, it remains to be seen where the Argentine could end up next.

Despite PSG denying the claims, it is a foregone conclusion that Christophe Galtier will replace Mauricio Pochettino, with club president Nasser al-Khelaifi saying last month that they were in talks with Nice, who also moved quickly to appoint former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre.