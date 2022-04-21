PSG made to wait for Ligue 1 crown by Marseille

Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) were made to wait for their record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 crown by Marseille.

PSG managed to beat Angers 3-0 away from home but a 3-2 win for Marseille in another encounter ensured their confirmation as French Champions goes on for a few more days.

Goals by Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, and Marquinhos gave the visitors a comfortable win that moved them to 77 points, leading second-placed Marseille by 15 points with five games left.

Should PSG avoid defeat at the Parc des Princes against RC Lens on Saturday, they will clinch the title that puts them level on 10 with Saint-Etienne, who won their titles between 1957 and 1981.

With Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti missing the game through injury, PSG needed to find their creative spark from elsewhere.

PSG still proved to be a cut above with Mbappe putting them ahead with his 22nd league goal of the season as he fired home a low shot from just outside the box that Anthony Mandrea could only touch with the tip of his gloves on 28 minutes.