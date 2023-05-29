PSG goalkeeper Sergio critical in ICU after colliding with runaway horse

Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico suffered an accident in El Rocio as he collided with a runaway horse and fell on the ground, the local media reported Sunday.

According to the club, Rico is in intensive care as he is in a “serious condition” following an accident. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Seville.

“He is in a serious condition,” a PSG spokesper-son said Sunday. It is not immediately known what kind of injuries he has suffered however he is being treated by the doctors at the hospital.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed the media reports that Rico, PSG’s second-choice keeper, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Sevilla’s Virgen del Rocio hospital.

PSG’s Sergio Rico was on the bench as PSG won a record 11th league title with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg Saturday. He returned to his country Spain after his team were given time off following their win.

The former Seville keeper joined the French champions in 2020 and spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Premier League side Fulham.

“Lots of strength and a speedy recovery,” wrote Sevilla, whom he played for previously, on Twitter. PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico critical in ICU after colliding with runaway horse

Rico, born in Seville, won two Europa Leagues with his hometown side before moving on loan to Premier League side Fulham in 2019.

Rico was loaned by the French side to Mallorca in January 2022, before returning to PSG for the current campaign.

He has made 24 appearances for PSG and has been capped once by the Spanish national team.—AFP