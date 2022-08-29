Christophe Galtier’s high-flying Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) was held to a 1-1 draw by AS Monaco at home, ending their perfect start to Ligue 1 season.

Kevin Volland’s goal for Monaco was cancelled out by a Neymar penalty as PSG were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of the goal.

The trio of Neymar, Messi and Mbappe has been unstoppable to begin the season but the triumvirate forgot their shooting boots at home for the fixture. Despite dominating the game from the first whistle PSG could not find a goal largely due to Alexander Nübel’s heroics in the goal.

The clearest chance for the Parisians came in the first half when Messi’s shot clattered off the right upright into Mbappe’s path but the French striker missed the gaping goal with his rebound.

Kevin Volland then put his side ahead, finding enough space behind the Paris backline to slot the ball home in the 20th minute but went off injured after his goal.

The pattern followed in the second half with PSG again wasting chances before Neymar was brought down in the box and VAR awarded the hosts a penalty kick after the referee had ruled it out.

Neymar scored from the resultant kick to level things but neither side could find the winner.

PSG still sits atop the Ligue 1 table with 10 points, with Marseille in second place on goal difference.