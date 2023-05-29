PSG claim 11th French title with Messi’s record-breaking goal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made history by clinching their record 11th French league title with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal, which also marked his 496th career league goal in Europe, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for goals in Europe’s top five leagues. The result gave PSG an insurmountable four-point lead over second-placed Lens with one game remaining in the season.

Lens secured the coveted second-place spot, guaranteeing them a ticket to the Champions League group stage for the following season. Marseille settled for third place and will enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round. Lille, who came from behind to beat Nantes 2-1, moved up to fourth position and are in pole position to qualify for the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Nantes faced the looming threat of relegation as they sit in 17th place, two points behind Auxerre, who drew 1-1 against Toulouse.—APP