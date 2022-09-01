Paris Saint-German (PSG) recovered from a disappointing draw again Monaco with a dominant 3-0 win over Toulouse away from home.

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Juan Bernat found the net for the Parisians who moved to the top of the table on goal difference with 13 points.

Toulouse started the game with the tried and tested method of sitting back and hitting on the counter but were only kept in the game by their goalkeeper Maxime Dupe who put in an inspired shift despite the loss.

Dupe first denied Lionel Messi in the 25th minute, managing to tip away his slow shot from a Neymar pass before again denying the Argentine and Mbappe in quick succession.

However, in the 37th minute, PSG finally broke through Toulouse defences when Messi found Neymar with a brilliant through ball and the Brazilian found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

The goal also took his career tally to 109 with PSG, lifting him up to fourth in the club’s list of top scorers alongside Pedro Miguel Pauleta.

Messi turned provider once again when he found Mbappe inside the box five minutes after halftime with the Frenchman netting his fifth league goal.

Juan Bernat’s stoppage-time goal from close range completed the scoreline and wrapped up all three points for the defending champions.