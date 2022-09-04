Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued their promising start to the Ligue 1 season with another dominant win over Nantes away from home.

With one eye on their Champions League fixture against Juventus, Christophe Galtier decided to rest Neymar to start the match but a flourishing Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi connection helped the visitors ease to a 3-0 win.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 18th minute for PSG, beating Nantes keeper Alban Lafont from inside the box after being set up by Messi.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Fabio Da Silva was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Vitinha, reducing the hosts to 10 men after just 24 minutes.

After a period of tame football, Mbappe and Messi combined for the second goal as well, nine minutes into the second half. At the end of a quick counterattack, Messi slid the ball towards Mbappe who tapped in at the near post.

Galtier introduced Neymar to heap more misery on Nantes. The Brazilian almost scored in the 68th minute but his shot hit the post and found Nuno Mendes who turned in the rebound to make it 3-0.

With the win over Nantes, PSG climbs back to the Ligue 1 table with 16 points from six games and leads second-placed Marseille, who beat AJ Auxerre 2-0 away, on goal difference.