PSF vows to provide facilities, employment to players

Islamabad

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has vowed to provide all-out facilities and employment to the players as they have been winning laurels for the country.

Speaking at the Iftar Dinner here at E-9, Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, senior vice president PSF said our players have been getting offers from abroad to play for foreign countries but they have preferred staying here and making the Pakistani nation proud.

“PSF will do all-out efforts for the players employment and in this regard we are in talks with other departments as well,” he said and added that players will lose interest in the game if they won’t have jobs.

Alvi said international squash has been revived in the country and tournaments will be played in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

“Our junior players have been performing very well at International level and winning medals,” he said. He said president PSF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has been taking very keen interest in the game and is sending players abroad for international tournaments.

“The annual grant we get from the government is only Rs 35 lakh and the rest is sponsored by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF),” he said.—APP