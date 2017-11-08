PSF confirms 50 foreign players participation in PSA tournaments

Islamabad

The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Tuesday confirmed that a total of 50 foreign players would be participating in the two back-to-back Professional Squash Association (PSA) Men’s and Women’s Tournaments to be held here at Mushaf Squash Complex from December 17 to 23.

PSA had sanctioned two World Tour events to Pakistan, the men’s tournament offering a $50,000 prize fund while women’s event, carrying $25,000 prize money.

Talking to APP, PSF, Honorary Secretary, Group Captain Tahir Sultan, said as many as 28 foreign players from countries including England, Australia, France, Egypt, Hong Kong and Malaysia would be participating in the men’s event.

“A total of 22 foreign women players have confirmed their participation in the women’s event,” he said and added the last date to accept entries for the tournaments was November 2.

Tahir said 28 Pakistani players would also be taking part in the men’s event while 6 women Pakistani players will feature in the women’s tournament.

He said PSA men’s tournament will help in improving the rankings of Pakistani players. “We have also requested regional squash associations to hold training camps for women players in order to prepare them for PSA tournament.”

“These tournaments would be a great boost in the revival of squash in the country,” he said.—APP