PSF announces teams for US Junior, British Junior Open

Peshawar

Pakistan Squash Federation has selected a group of junior players for participation in US Junior Championship 2018 and the British Junior Championship, 2019.

A comprehensive training camp was arranged for selected players at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. The US Junior Squash Championship would be played from Dec 15–18, 2018 at Bostan for which PSF has selected 04 players. Abbas Zeb would play in U-19 age group, Muhammad Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman would play in U-15 age category and Humam Ahmad would participate in U-13 category.—APP

