PSEB trains 3,800 ICT interns

Islamabad

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) under Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has provided the job training to 3,800 ICT interns by placing them in the industry from across the country.

While talking to APP, managing director Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Syed Hassani said, Pakistan’s IT sector is one of the few segments in Pakistan’s economy that has demonstrated positive year-on-year growth and has earned significant foreign exchange for the country.

He said, PSEB has been facilitating IT & ITeS-BPO industry through a series of projects and programs in international marketing, human/intellectual capital development, company capability development, infrastructure development, as well as promotion of innovative and new technologies.

He said, Prime Minister ICT internship project funded by Ignite is executed by PSEB in which we give on job training in different software houses.

Duration of internships is six months, in which they work for software houses and stipend paid by in a result 50 to 60 % job retention increased, he added.

Project manager Saif ur Rehman Kurai told APP that Enabled 16 IT companies to be certified in ISO 27001, 10 in ISO 20000 and 11 in CMMi and trained 20 Lead Auditors on ISO 27001/20000 and 4 on CMMi.

PSEB also trained 100 Lead Implementers for ISO 27001/20000 and 31 for CMMi and trained 100 executives of 60 IT companies & startups in Business Planning along with 100 fresh graduates, he added. He, said we have trained 200 IT graduates in emerging technologies: Game development, mobile apps, Agile, .NET etc.

PSEB Initiated improvement in quality of graduates by placing 6 IT industry experts in HEC’s National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC).—APP