PSE benchmark gains 364 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed in the green zone on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 364 points, increasing by 0.88 per cent, to close at 41,909.

The index opened higher and continued its positive momentum throughout the session. The market’s opening at 41,544 points remained the day’s low. The benchmark index hit a day’s high of 41,996 points near the close of the session.

In all, 222.3 million shares worth almost Rs8.6 billion changed hands during the session. Of the 360 traded scrips, 196 advanced, 140 declined and 24 remained unchanged.

A JS Global report said that institutional participation was witnessed mainly in the main board stocks. The volume leader in today’s session was K-Electric (+2.96pc) on the back of expectations regarding development in multiyear tariff, the report read.

The power generation and distribution sector dominated trading with 35.9m shares traded, while the communication and cement sectors followed with 28.8m and 27.4m shares traded, respectively.

Volumes were led by: K-Electric Ltd: 34.0m shares traded [+2.96pc];

P.T.C.L: 11.3m shares traded [+4.73pc]; Engro Polymer: 10.1m shares traded [+3.36pc]; Fauji Cement: 10.0m shares traded [+3.03pc] and Lotte Chemical: 8.7m shares traded [+2.86pc].