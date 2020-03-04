PSDP witnesses record utilization of 39%: Asad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PDSI) has said that during the first 08 months of FY 2019-20, Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has witnessed a record utilization of 39 percent. This is the highest recorded utilization of development budget for the past 06 years. Earlier, the maximum utilization of PSDP was witnessed in FY 2014-15, when it touched 32%.

Minister for PDSI Asad Umar said that Peshawar Karachi Motorway Project (Sukkur-Multan section) has been completed up to 99%, and this year Rs. 17.7 Billion were spent on this project. Faisalabad-Khanewal road project has witnessed 98% physical progress, and Rs. 5 Billion were allocated for this project.

While highlighting the progress made to ensure water security for Pakistan, Asad Umar remarked that during the first 08 months of the current financial year Rs. 2.5 Billion were spent under the National Program for Improvement of Watercourses in Pakistan-Phase-II, which translates into a 50% utilization rate, whereas work on Mohmand Dam Hyrdopower project has also been initiated, and Rs. 2.8 Billion have already been spent. For the construction of small dams in Khuzdar Rs. 125 million have been utilized. Minister for PDSI, Asad Umar said that the PTI government is committed to the speedy and transparent completion of all the ongoing projects, and has been working to ensure diligent monitoring and evaluation, and implementation of all the projects. During the current financial year, more than 200 projects are expected to be completed.