PSCA’s third batch inducted

Staff Reporter

The third batch of Police Communication Officers reported at PPIC3 – the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority – concluding the recent induction drive of the authority to reinforce its core workforce.

These PCOs were welcomed by the top ranking officials of the force, and the authority itself, and were categorically addressed by the Managing Director PSCA | AIG Malik Ali Amir during the orientation session.

MD Malik Ali Amir explained to them the merits of the unique work environment well-entrenched in discipline, ethics and clearly defined standard operating procedures.

He narrated the mission and successes of the authority and hoped for an elevation of service threshold with this recent intake of able youths. Restoration of peace in a post terror-hit decade followed by acquisition of a pro-cricketing environment for international fraternity in Lahore were some of the vital references to the successes of PSCA, added the Managing Director. PSCA will give you the most appropriate platform to serve both your countrymen and your loved ones, he inspired the batch.

The authority will dispense a 2-month extensive training program to new recruits before manning them at their desks. The officers expressed great deal of enthusiasm in this developmental phase of their careers and termed the same as their dream-jobs.