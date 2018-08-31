PSCA working hand in with police

Staff Reporter

Punjab Safe Cities Authority is pleased to share its successes in curbing down the menace of heinous crimes in Lahore metropolis. A dead body of 23-year old Wajahat Ali was found stuffed in suit case in mutilated conditions in Shera-Kot area.

Strategically installed CCTV cameras of PSCA recorded the whole crime when a man riding an auto rickshaw arrived at scene and tried dumping the suitcase carrying the deceased’s body. This vital evidence on suspect killer was duly handed over to Lahore Police and apex investigative authorities such as DIG & SSP Investigations are now in pursuit.

