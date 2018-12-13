PSCA tops up traffic signals with light-strips

Staff Reporter

In order to enhance traffic-signal visibility and enforce road sense, Punjab Safe Cities Authority has added purpose-built light-strips to the traffic signals. These light-strips comprehensively engulf the poles and display on the whole the color of the signal at every transition.

This makes the status of the traffic signal visible across hundreds of meters in all three signal-states.

Initially these modifications have been made to the traffic-light poles along Canal-Mall intersection. Rest of the mast-arm signals will also be provided with the same arrangement soon, said the Spokesperson PSCA. For queries related to traffic situation and laws, universal emergency helpline 15 can be dialed.

