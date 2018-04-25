PSCA to have its own 4G-LTE system: CAO PSCA

Staff Reporter

Punjab Safe Cities Authority is the exclusive security organization in Pakistan with its own advanced 4G-LTE communication system in place. Data security and rule of law is our prime focus due to which we have installed 1900 kilometer fiber optics in Lahore up till now. These thoughts were expressed by the Chief Administration Officer, Punjab Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Kamran Khan during the visit of upper echelon telecom veterans to PPIC3, PSCA here on Tuesday.

The 18-member delegation comprised of Vice President, Senior Directors and Officers from various flanks of the Telecom provider Telenor Pakistan. The delegation was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Chief Administrative Officer and both Operations Commanders PPIC3.

The delegation was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center. The CAO briefed the delegation with audio visual presentations on various objectives, operational approaches and response mechanism of PPIC3 – employed together–that ensure optimum performance.

The Telecom delegation highly appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab. “It is a moment of national pride to see the youths working along the latest technologies and advanced gadgets”, conveyed the delegation. The Telecom fraternity was later awarded with shields and souvenirs from the management of PSCA. PSCA’s premier project PPIC3 is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift Emergency & Police responses including, but not limited to, intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab Police, PRU and Dolphin Force, 1122 Emergency Response, Criminal Identification/Investigations, virtual surveillance and Media Monitoring.