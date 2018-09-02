PSCA, TEPA install speed limit boards on city roads

City Reporter

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA), in a joint expedition, have placed speed-limit boards on 10 main roads of the provincial capital.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority is displaying these speed-limits on its video messaging service screens, installed throughout the metropolis.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan said that the speed monitoring radars had been placed all-over the city on main roads and, in the next step, to regulate traffic, e-challans would be issued for over-speeding and violations.

The challans would be dispatched at the houses of the traffic violators, he added.

These 10 roads include Canal Bank Road, The Mall, Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Peco Road, Raiwind Road and Defence Road to begin with, as frequent accidents have been reported on these heavy traffic pathways.

The Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV)/ Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) speed-limit sanctioned on Canal Bank Road was 50Km/70km, whereas on the other roads, it is 40Km/60Km, respectively.

