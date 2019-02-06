PSCA setsup 3 command and control centres

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is establishing its three more state-of- the-art command and control centers in three big cities of Punjab with Public Private Partnership.

These centers will be established in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan, explained the Chief Operating Officer PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan while chairing the Pre-bidding Conference at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, Qurban Lines.

The event was attended by 10 international and 13 national companies of the likes of Nokia, Huawei, Motorola, NRTC, Mega Plus, ZTE and PTCL.

