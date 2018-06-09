PSCA releases IC3 performance review for May 2018

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Friday released its Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC3) performance review at the end of May 2018.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the IC3 Centre served Electronic Data Evidence Acquisition requests, initiated by the Punjab Police and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) by releasing data pertaining to more than 100 heinous cases. The PSCA Lost & Found Section also set its mark high last month by contributing through recovery of four persons, 99 motorbikes and 3 auto-rickshaws. Authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 15,000 observations that warranted FIRs in 40 cases and interception of more than 191 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 1,401 suspicious vehicles.

The OMC employs state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations monitored more than 105 rallies.