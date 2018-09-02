PSCA issues law & order stats with IC3 performance review

Staff Reporter

Punjab Safe Cities Authority has issued Law & Order statistics along with Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre’s (IC3) Performance Review for the month of August 2018.

Authority’s Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 31,543 observations that warranted FIRs in 83 cases and interception of more than 141 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 2,516 suspicious vehicles. A total of 1,471 vehicles and motor bikes were spotted and intercepted for having no or non-standard number plates and action was taken duly by the ground units thereof.

The OMC employs state of the art CCTV Surveillance Operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis. More than 33 rallies and protests were monitored and security measures were ensured. Electronic Ticketing Centre (ETC) recorded 9,552,778 violations of Traffic Laws out of which Traffic Signal violations across Lahore alone stood up to a staggering 3,879,868.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 420,428 calls, out of which, 320,822 calls were considered hoaxes and on approximately 46,503 calls, with genuine concerns, the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action. 19,205 of the calls received sought for information, consultancy, traffic management or CTP help. The Media Monitoring Centre continued its campaign regarding road safety and efficient use of 15 emergency helpline on official twitter account PSCA safe cities and official Facebook account Punjab safe cities.

PPIC3 centre served Electronic Data Evidence Acquisition requests initiated by Punjab Police and other LEAs by releasing data pertaining to more than 207 heinous crime cases. The PSCA Public Safety app also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 4 persons, 3 Cars, 129 motor bikes and 7 Auto-Rickshaws through its Lost & Found centre.

PSCA is diligently playing its part in enhancing road-sense by displaying directives and situational messages on its Variable Messaging Service (VMS) displayed on LCDs across all major roads of the metropolis along with speed limit boards. PSCA has initiated a crackdown in coordination with Punjab Police and CTP against illegal and NCP vehicles. PSCA utilized its unprecedented Public Address Sound Systems capable of two-way communication at around 250 locations across the city on important national days.

These systems are tasked to manage traffic, conflict and mob in any developing situations.

