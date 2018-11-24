PSCA includes speed limit, lane violations in E-Challans ambit

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), after a successful implementation of first phase of E-Challan in the provincial capital Lahore, has further advanced its E-Challan ambit by including speed-limit and lane violations in addition to previously observed one-way and red-light violations duo.

Technically calibrated speed radar cameras have been mounted on all E-Challan points across the metropolis. PSCA is vehemently educating public through its Visual Messaging Screens (VMS) about the applicable speed limits on different roads of Lahore.

According to the press release issued PSCA on Friday, for the traffic on Canal Rd. the speed limits for LTV and HTV are maintained at 70km and 50Km respectively. Similarly, for The Mall Rd., Jail Rd., Ferozpur Rd. and Main Blvd., Gulberg the speed limits for both LTV and HTV traffics are maintained at 60 Km and 40 Km, respectively.

All four violations added in E-Challan matrix are main contributors to deaths and injuries on roads, said the spokesperson. E-Challaning initiative has streamlined traffic management and road safety in Lahore resulting in fuel efficiency duly acknowledged by the citizens, he added.

The IG Punjab has also directed to improve traffic scenario in the metropolis in accordance with the instructions of the Lahore High Court.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp