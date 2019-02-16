PSCA COO visits Quetta safe city project site

Lahore

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan visited Quetta Safe City project site to finalize a roadmap regarding centralized monitoring and complaint resolution system in Baluchistan police.

The PSCA COO had an appraisal meeting with Quetta Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abdul Razzaq Cheema to finalize MOU. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baluchistan Mohsin Hassan Butt directed the provincial top-cops to liaise with their Punjab counterparts to emulate the PUCAR-15 model in the province, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The Police Unified Communication and Response System was recently announced by IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi as the significant transformation in modern policing ensuring comprehensive complaint monitoring and resolution system.

The PSCA would extend full technical support and dispense trainings through dedicated resources for standard processes in both provinces following the directions of both IGPs, said PSCA Spokesperson.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp