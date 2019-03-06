PSCA busted a gang involved in vehicle lifting

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) proved its metal once again by busting a gang involved in vehicle lifting. The said gang targeted luxury vehicles and operated on Suzuki Mehran on which they displayed a phony registration plate every other week to get away from the authorities. Anti-Vehicle Lifting Squad, CIA Police and many Police Stations were on the lookout of the same when these LEAs shared details of vehicle used, patterns and location of crimes committed by the gang with PSCA.

PSCA has a dedicated unit known as Vehicle Tracking Center that pursues all blacklisted vehicles through the vigorous surveillance and monitoring by the geo-strategic grid of CCTV camera across the metropolis, its entries and exits. The VTC team probed the modus operandi of the carjackers and spotted them at Kahna, leaving the city in the same car.

Through meticulous and timely dispatch of ground teams, the gang was arrested with the help of PRU and relevant Dolphin Squad.

