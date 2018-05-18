PSB to initiate insurance of sports persons

Islamabad

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will initiating the process of insurance of sportsmen with the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan.

This was directed in the 86th Executive Committee meeting of PSB held here at the board which was chaired by Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), said a press release issued here.

The IPC Secretary will discuss and finalize the modalities with the SBP Chairman.

The committee also approved the second hockey field in the name of Former Olympian Mansoor Ahmed and his is family will also be paid Rs one million in recognition of his services in the field of hockey.

The committee also sanctioned Rs one million to Zarina Waqar, Former Badminton Player and Coach who remained under treatment at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Lahore for the last five years.

The committee also approved the creation of post Project Director for National Sports City (NSC), Narowal and Chief Engineer (Civil) for smooth functioning of the Maintenance Wing and ongoing development projects.

Regarding the Proposal of the Secretary IPC for generating funds through Public Private Partnership strictly under rules of PSB. The committee decided that this will be examined in accordance with law and no action will be taken without issuance of advertisements as well as compliance of PPRA Rules only related to sports activities.

The committee also directed PSB to call a joint meeting of IPC Ministry (Sports Wing), PSB, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and concerned National Sports Federations to work out the modalities for holding the upcoming South Asian Games in Pakistan.

The committee decided that funds amounting to Rs 500 million should be distributed equally for repair and maintenance of the facilities and amongst the concerned NSFs to prepare the teams for effective preparation and participation in the South Asian Games.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Ministry IPC, DG, PSB, President, Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, Secretary Generals, Hockey, Kabaddi, Weightlifting and other members.—APP