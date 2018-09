Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have booked Hurriyat leader and the chief patron of Islamic Students League, Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi, under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

Shakeel Bakhshi was arrested a few days back by the police personnel of Bemina police station in Srinagar.

The authorities have now shifted him to a jail in Jammu after slapping Public Safety Act on him.—KMS

