PSA Foundation, SC to create additional support for players

Islamabad

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Foundation have partnered with Sporting Chance (SC) to create additional support for all players on the PSA Tour.

The SC was founded by former Arsenal and England footballer Tony Adams in 2000 and is now the largest provider in the world of education and treatment for sporting professionals, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

As part of the partnership, the SC would provide a 24-hour hotline where players are connected with trained counsellors and have an outlet to talk, as well as hosting education workshops and providing resources for players to help break the stigma surrounding mental health.

One of the core objectives of the PSA Foundation was to focus on the well-being of all of the players competing on the professional tour and to ensure they have someone to talk to or somewhere to go if they are in need.

“Partnering with Sporting Chance is a no-brainer for us at the PSA Foundation,” said PSA Foundation Manager, Adriana Olaya.

“Offering top quality mental health support to all professional squash players has always been a priority for us. We wanted to make sure we did this with a reliable partner who understands the mental strains that professional athletes face and who knows the best ways to help them manage with this. We trust the work that Sporting Chance do and their willingness to adapt to our sport and the PSA World Tour was a key factor. We are looking forward to working closer together and are very grateful to have their support, especially during these current tough times.”“Sporting Chance is delighted to be working with the PSA Foundation in supporting their players from around the world,” said CEO SC Colin Bland.

“I am delighted that we are working with the PSA Foundation to provide mental and emotional wellbeing support to players on the PSA World Tour,” added SC Founder, Tony Adams MBE. —APP