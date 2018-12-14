PS arrested in Maulana Samiul Haq’s murder case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

An important development in the murder case of Maulana Samiul Haq took place on Thursday as the deceased’s personal secretary, Ahmed Shah, was arrested by police.

The arrest took place with the assistance of the maulana’s relatives, police told media. Maulana Sami, an influential religious scholar and former senator, was assassinated by unidentified suspect(s) at his residence in Rawalpindi on November 2. The Maulana’s personal secretary had “disappeared mysteriously” from his funeral.

