PR’s revenue up from Rs 18b to Rs 40b in last 3 years

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Due to the efforts of current Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique Pakistan’s Railways revenue is up from Rs.18 billion three years back to Rs 40 billion and the next target is to take revenue to Rs.50 billion. However, Pakistan’s Railways annual expenditure was Rs75 to 80 billion due to which it was still in deficit.According to Divisional Superintendent Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways Abdul Maalik, Pakistan Railways has purchased 1800 new locomotives of 4000 horse power each from US with a load capacity of 60 ton each to provide better cargo services to its customers.

He said under CPEC, $8.2 billion would be spent for Pakistan Railways in three phases to improve its infrastructure and systems. During his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Saturday, he said that business community was playing leading role in the economic development of the country and Pakistan Railways would provide them better cargo services to facilitate them in growth of business activities. He along with Chief Transportation Manager, Railways HQs, Lahore Dr Tahir Bukhari discussed ways and methods Pakistan Railways could help business community in cargo transportation.

He hoped that with its up-gradation, railways would provide smart services to the private sector. He said that the purpose of his visit to ICCI was to interact with business community in order to identify their problems and consult with them how to provide them better cargo services. He assured that efforts would be made resolve all highlighted issues of business community. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan Railways had key role in the growth of business activities as it provided cheapest mode of goods transportation.