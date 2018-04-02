PRs reduces long-distance fares by 10pc

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Railways on the directive of Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique have announced a reduction of over 10 percent in the long-distance rail fares for the passengers of Rawalpindi to Karachi. Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Raza Habib talking to APP informed that in order to facilitate the rail passengers, Pakistan Railways have reduced Rs 600 from Rs 5990 to new fare Rs 5390 for the passengers to travel from Margala to Karachi Cantt.

Similarly, the rail passengers of Rawalpindi to Karachi cantt to pay Rs 5390 instead of Rs5990 old fare. He further informed that due to enhanced security measures, quality service and punctuality, the rail passengers are increasing day by day and over 42,56,318 passengers traveled through the rail service during 2017 from Rawalpindi Division. The division earned Rs1864.213 million last year, he added. To a question he said, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division have earned Rs1497.362 million against the set target of Rs1479.389 million during last eight months of 2017-18 financial year. Raza Habib informed that Rawalpindi division generated Rs17.964 million additional revenue during the period particularly from passenger service.

The income of Rawalpindi Railways passenger trains remained Rs 1864.213 million, revenue generated by freight trains was Rs 448.728 million and other heads contributed Rs 290.919 million during last year, he added. Due to continuous efforts and hardworking of railways management, officers and workers, Rawalpindi Division’s income increased considerably, he informed. Raza said, total earnings of Pakistan Railways including passengers, freight and other services were Rs 18 billion in 2013 but, this year during just first eight months of 2017-18 financial year, approximately Rs 31 billion have been earned.—APP