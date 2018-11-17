PRs offers 50pc discount to students

Pakistan Railways will offer a fifty percent discount to the students from 25th of next month till 10th of January.

Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad says the government is committed to work with China on Karachi-Peshawar Main Line-1 (ML-1) project.

Talking to newsmen here he said steps are being taken to improve the status of Pakistan Railways and make journey by trains more pleasant and safer for passengers.

The Minister said eleven thousand employees will be recruited in Pakistan Railways on merit. He said Pakistan Railways presently runs six new trains and four more trains will be run in near future.

Shaikh Rasheed said toilets will be installed in trains for disabled persons. He said it has been decided to file petition against Railway’s departmental corruption in National Accountability Bureau.

He said steps will be taken for retrieval of railways’ land which has been forcibly encroached. He said Pakistan Railways will offer a fifty percent discount to the students from 25th of next month till 10th of January.—INP

