PRs introduces insurance policy for employees

Islamabad

Minister of State for Interior, MNA, Talal Chaudhry on Thursday told the National Assembly that Pakistan Railways has introduced an insurance policy for its employees first time to provide them better facilities.

Replying to a question on the behalf of the minister for Railways, he said that Pakistan Railways has started a welfare project worth Rs 740 million in 2016 for employees from Bs-1 to BS-16 for construction of 180 staff quarters in Narowal, Lahore and Karachi.

He said the project would be completed on 31-12-2018. He said another welfare project worth Rs 160 million was commenced in 2106 for replacement of two diesel generator sets for services and residential buildings in Lahore.

Meanwhile, replying to another question, Parliamentary Secretary for CADD, MNA Maiza Hameed said that Federal Directorate of Education was perusing merit based policy in the admission of Islamabad’s schools. She said there is no quota for member of National Assembly in admissions.—APP