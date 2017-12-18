PRs to complete Sibi-Harnai rehab soon

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways will complete rehabilitation work of Sibi-Harnai (95 kms) section soon while Harnai-Khost (39 kms) section is scheduled to be completed by February 2018. During the last five years, Ministry of Railways has actively pursued the revival of Pakistan Railways infrastructure and had undertaken to rebuild the Sibi-Harnai and Harnai-Khost, on which 75 per cent work has already been completed.

Similarly work for the rehabilitation of Kohat City-Rawalpindi section (174 kms) likely to be completed during current month as 80 percent work has already been executed, an official in the Ministry told APP. To question, he said, Pakistan Railways had however not closed any existing route during the last five years. There are proposals under consideration for laying new railway track from Gwadar to Besima and Jacobabad via Khuzdar and Zhob ­D.I KhanKotla Jam, he said adding that PC-II for feasibility studies for proposed new rail links had been approved and the feasibility study was in progress. He said that upgrdation of feasibility study from Gwadar to Mustung and new rail link from Besima to Jacobabad via Khuzdar.—APP