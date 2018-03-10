PRP, Punjab HEC ink MoU to spread breast cancer awareness

Staff Reporter

The Pink Ribbon Pakistan (PRP)and the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for breast cancer awareness drive in the higher education institutions of the province.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin Chairperson, PHEC and Omer Aftab, CEO, Pink Ribbon Pakistan inked the document. Through this MoU, PHEC will facilitate PRC in reaching out to its recognized public and private sector HEIs for creating widespread awareness on breast cancer incidence among Pakistani women, its impact on the life of the sufferer and family, and the detection of warning signs for an early diagnosis. PHEC will extend R&D, academic and technical support to PRC for breast cancer awareness through the provision of human resource, facilities and outreach in partnership with HEIs in Punjab.

Informational workshops and training sessions will be conducted, joint research projects on different aspects of cancer will be encouraged and institutions will be engaged to include breast cancer awareness section in relevant courses to support PRP. Speaking on the occasion Chairperson PHEC remarked: “Breast cancer is a big social issue which needs immediate action. Higher education institutions can play a critical role in spreading awareness about this disease and PHEC is committed to providing meaningful support to the success of this campaign by helping build these partnerships.” CEO Pink Ribbon, Aftab appreciated PHEC’s efforts in supporting the cause of breast cancer awareness.

He said that PRC is a self-sustained organization, creating awareness among people about breast cancer in Pakistan since past 14 years. “Almost 40,000 women die each year in Pakistan due to breast cancer. We strive to significantly reduce breast cancer mortality in the country by creating widespread awareness through community engagement on prevention, early detection and increased access to treatment.