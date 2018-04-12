Provisional voters lists displayed at 2605 centers: ECP Commissioner Sindh

Sindh Election Commissioner, Muhammad Yousuf Khattak on Tuesday said that provisional lists of the registered voters have been displayed at 2605 Display Centers set up in schools and the offices of Assistant Commissioners in all the districts of the province.

Speaking at a media briefing here on Tuesday, the Provincial Election Commissioner advised the people to confirm entry of their names by visiting these centers and in case of missing, they should get their names registered by filling and submitting Form No.15 there. They would have to submit Form No. 16 for the rectification in case of any error in name of any person.

Form No. 17 could be used for objection to any wrong entry as a voter.

He said that the above mentioned forms could be downloaded from the website of Election Commission of Pakistan.

In addition, he informed, the ECP had also launched a SMS service. The people could get information about registration of their votes by sending SMS on 8300. These facilities would be available till April 24, 2018. Then, scrutiny of these applications would be done and the Assistant Commissioners of the districts concerned would be the authority to decide about their validity.

After completion of this process, he said, the final voters lists would be displayed at the same places.

He said, at present, total registered voters in Sindh were 2,20,66,558. —APP

Related