Provision of suitable place for courts, State’s responsibility : CJ IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday conducted proceedings of a case pertaining to specific judicial matters about the proportion of population and separate buildings of East and West Session Courts.

Chief Justice, Justice Athar Minallah heard the case whereas Chief Commissioner Islamabad and IG Police appeared before the court.

Counsel for the petitioner Choudhry Akram advocate said East and West courts should be separated. The courts for women and children should also be separated, he added.

Justice Athar Minallah said that it was the responsibility of the state to provide suitable place for the courts added there was no place for female judges in lower courts.

He said the courts were working in old and dilapidated buildings where no special security arrangements were available.

The Chief Commissioner said lower courts were facing lot of problems. He informed that Sessions Courts would move to new building after shifting of High Court to its own building.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that model Judicial Complex in Islamabad was need of the hour added that it was a failure of the state since 1980 for provision of proper buildings to lower courts.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered for formulation of a committee for recommendations to cabinet division for effective steps to ensure improved functioning of lower courts. The hearing was adjourned till March 12.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp