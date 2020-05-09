Provision of relief to masses Govt Priority: Zulfi

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that government is utilizing its all out resources to the vulnerable sections of society amid the corona pandemic. He expressed these views during his surprise visit to utility store outlet in Fatehjang city on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar and officials of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) were also present on this occasion.

He said that it is the priority of the PTI government to provide relief to the masses and in this connection, Prime Minister has approved a special package of Rs50 billion to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to ensure provision of essential items including flour, ghee, sugar, rice and pulses to the people at reduced rates through the country’s 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

He said that government would ensure a smooth supply of essential items throughout the country. “It is our utmost effort to provide special relief to the lower income and poverty stricken groups”, he added.