Provision of maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis top most priority of government: Afridi

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Muhammad Ayub Afridi has said present government attaches high importance with Pakistani expatriates and all possible efforts are being made to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their dependents.

Addressing inauguration ceremony of F-11 campus of OPF Girls College, the Advisor said that overseas Pakistanis are the top most priority of the present government and provision of maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis and their families is being pursued by all government departments.

He termed Pakistani expatriates as roaming ambassadors and precious assets of the country.

The Advisor said that OPF is striving hard to provide facilities to Pakistani expatriates and their dependents in all walks of life besides resolution of their issues and problems. Afridi said that Education is the most important criteria for individual as well as collective development of a society and a state.

“It is really commendable that OPF is doing magnificent job in providing quality education to children of overseas Pakistanis and general public throughout Pakistan”, he said.

The Advisor said that OPF has established 26 educational institutions across Pakistan catering to the needs of children of overseas Pakistanis.

These institutions are providing quality education from Pre-Nursery to Graduation level to the Children of Overseas Pakistanis and general public.

Children of overseas Pakistanis are given admission throughout the academic year and they are also granted 50% discount in tuition fee, up to four children.