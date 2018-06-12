Provision of healthcare facilities to people govt duty: Askari

Staff Reporter

A high-level meeting was held under the chair of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi in which different matters pertaining to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department were reviewed.

Talking on the occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister said that provision of healthcare facilities to the people at their doorsteps is the responsibility of the government and observed that marked improvement has been ensured in health units, tehsil and district headquarters hospitals. This improvement is praiseworthy and I shall personally monitor the situation by conducting surprise checking of hospitals and health units, he said.

He said the healthcare system is very much important with regard to public service and best efforts will be made to improve the quality of healthcare services within the mandate. He said the underlying principle of the concept of good governance is to provide relief to the people and efforts will be made to provide further relief to the masses within the legal framework.

Earlier, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare gave a briefing about the department and said that attendance of doctors and other staff has been ensured along with the provision of high-quality medicines and medical equipments. Chairman P&D, Chairman PITB, DG Health Services and others attended the meeting.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi has said that purpose of celebrating the world day against child labour is to sensitize the general public about the harsh impacts of child labour on the future of the children.

In his message issued here today, Mr. Rizvi said that we have to make a commitment today to further speedup the efforts for elimination of child labour. Child labour is a serious socio-economic issue as well as the criminal act under all global laws and many factors are involved in it, he said.

All the children are like glowing flowers and their protection is the collective responsibility of all of us. The children are the symbol of our future and giving attention to their education is the societal responsibility of every citizen because they are the collective social asset. The Caretaker Chief Minister said that child labour can be eliminated by consistently working as a team and the society should also play its due role along with the government. In fact, this day requires that all the segments of the society should play their proactive role so that the society can be purged of the menace of child labour, concluded the Chief Minister.