Provision of facilities to expatriates top priority of govt

Chairman Board of Governors of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Barrister Amjad Malik said provision of facilities to Pakistani expatriates and their dependents is the top most priority of the government.

Addressing at the the 143rd meeting of OPF Board of Governors held here, he chaired the meeting and directed the concerned quarters to make their utmost efforts to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis and their families.

During the meeting, the Board unanimously ratified the appointment of Dr. Amer Sheikh as Managing Director OPF and expressed its hope that new MD will make the organization more effective and progressive for the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis.—APP

