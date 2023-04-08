Provision of basic health facilities to people top priority: Dr Javed Akram

Caretaker Provincial Ministers of Health Dr Javed Akram and Dr Jamal Nasir have stated that the provision of health facilities is the basic right of every human being. Only a healthy person can live a healthy life.

The people must ensure the provision of basic health facilities in the real sense. Later it will be the third largest country in the world.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar organized on the occasion of World Health Day at Fatima Jinnah Medical University. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gon-dal, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Kamran, Prof. Munazah, and Prof. Nooreen. Akmal, Prof. Munaza Qayyum, Prof. Balqees Shabbir, Prof. Shamsa, Prof. Naveed, Assistant Prof. Hafiz Dr. Shahid Latif. In his address to the participants of the event, the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr Javed Akram, said that Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal has always organized seminars on important topics related to health and spread awareness among the people.

April 7 is World Health Day celebrated all over the world. Health is a priceless blessing of Allah Almighty.

The people of Pakistan must be provided with better health facilities in terms of population. self-medication is a very dangerous process. According to research, 29% of Pakistan’s population is suffering from diabetes.

The provincial health minister said that we have to improve our infrastructure to provide better health facilities to the people. We have to adopt a healthy lifestyle to lay the foundation of a healthy society.

The month of Ramadan Mubarak has given us a gift to change our lifestyle. Heart diseases, cancer and other fatal diseases are taking place very quickly in our young generation. It is more important to work on the prevention of diseases instead of fighting them. Provincial Health Minister congratulated Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr Khalid Masood Gondal for organizing an awareness seminar on the occasion of World Health Day. Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr Jamal Nasir in his address to the participants of the event, said that providing better health facilities to the people is a great responsibility from Allah Almighty. We are not political people, so we are working day and night to provide better health facilities to the people.