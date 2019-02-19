Provision of basic amenities to masses govt’s priority: Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly (NA), Qasim Khan Suri has said that provision of basic amenities to masses at their doorstep is the foremost priority of incumbent government and all possible steps are being taken to achieve this objective. He stated this while talking to Executive Officer Quetta Zafar Mehmood who called on him at Parliament House on Tuesday. During the meeting, matters pertaining to beautification, cleanliness, sanitation and transfer of property in Quetta Cantonment area came under discussion.

Qasim Khan Suri directed the Executive Officer Quetta Cantonment Board to resolve the problems being faced by the residents of cantonment area on priority basis and gave special attention to proper arrangements on cleanliness and sanitation in the area.

The Deputy Speaker NA said that incumbent government was taking keen interest in development of Balochistan and substantial funds have been allocated for this purpose. He directed the Executive Officer Quetta Cantonment Board to ensure provision of clean drinking water in the area.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp