Provision of adulteration free food to citizens top priority of PTI govt

\Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry Thursday said provision of healthy, hygienic and adulteration-free food to people was a top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of various departments of the provincial food ministry.

He warned the elements involved in adulteration of food to either mend their ways or leave the province. He affirmed that compliance of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be ensured at any cost. He maintained that all departments concerned had been directed to plan timely preparation for making the process of wheat procurement more transparent.

He said that the PTI government, under Naya Pakistan vision, was all set to make Punjab Food Authority functional. He said human resource would be utilised in a better way so that farmers could get relief to utmost possible level during the procurement process.

He said that the media and people were encouraged to play their role in keeping the government aware of adulteration of food across the province. “We are thinking to introduce e-governance in Food Department in order to provide people an exemplary delivery of service,” he concluded.

